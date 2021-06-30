X-Factor #10 reveals The Hellfire Gala murder victim - spoilers

The X-Men line's party/crossover 'The Hellfire Gala' reaches its dying embers in this week's X-Factor #10, which reveals the apparent victim of the murder of which Magneto will be accused in the upcoming Trial of Magneto limited series.

The Trial of Magneto will spin directly out of X-Factor #10, which marks the end of the title from writer Leah Williams and artists David Baldeon, David Messina, Lucas Wernick, and Israel Silva, with Williams and Wernick scheduled to create the upcoming limited series.

As for who the murder victim is, well, believe us when we say it's a doozy - one that will surely have major ramifications for some of Marvel's biggest upcoming stories, as has been implied.

Spoilers ahead for X-Factor #10.

While 'The Hellfire Gala' wanes, Eye Boy and Prodigy head off to a planned after-party on Planet Arakko - but they're interrupted by Tommy Shepherd/Speed of the Young Avengers, himself a mutant and the reincarnated son of the Scarlet Witch (and of course the twin brother of Wiccan). Speed has arrived, at Eye Boy's invitation, to see his best pal Prodigy from their time together in the Young Avengers, with the pair joyously embracing.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But the joy is only momentary, as the trio notice someone laying in the garden not far from them apparently passed out from partying, and Speed begins to rush off to investigate. Both Prodigy and Eye Boy try to stop him, as they realize before Speed does that the person isn't passed out, but dead - along with who it is. But Speed wrenches away and runs into the bushes.

There he finds the apparently dead body of none other than his own mother, Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch, seemingly murdered by an unknown assailant. Prodigy calls for Northstar, and for back-up, as Speed breaks down at the sight.

A group of leading mutants including Beast, Xavier, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Magik arrives, with Wolverine investigating the body - and immediately asking for Magneto's whereabouts.

And with that, the mystery of who Magneto is accused of murdering is solved - but not the mystery of the actual culprit, or the motive Magneto may have to kill Wanda.

In fact, Wanda was last seen alive by Marvel readers in SWORD #6 visiting Magneto in his quarters in the same part of Planet Arakko, where the two reconciled, and Magneto stated that Wanda was his daughter, even if the two aren't biologically related as they previously believed.

He also vowed to mend fences with her, whatever it takes - so turning around and killing her would be particularly odd.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There's also the ripple effect the apparent murder of Wanda Maximoff has on several other planned Marvel stories that have already been announced, beyond The Trial of Magneto. For one thing, there's the Darkhold event, in which Wanda herself is the protagonist against the dark forces of the Chthonic tome.

And of course, there's the upcoming Death of Doctor Strange, for which Wanda seems to have been getting some recent positioning as a possible replacement for Strange as Sorcerer Supreme when he himself is murdered in a mystery whodunnit.

Then there's Inferno, Jonathan Hickman's upcoming X-Men title which the writer promises will follow up on threads laid all the way back at the beginning of his time as 'head of X.'

That's not even mentioning the lingering question around Wanda's actual parentage and connection to Magneto. For decades Wanda and her brother Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver were believed to be the mutant children of Magneto until it was revealed that they're not mutants at all, let alone Magneto's kids, but genetically engineered beings created by the High Evolutionary with ties to Magneto's past on Mount Wundagore. The High Evolutionary, coincidentally, will be a part of the new X-Men series by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz.

Could Wanda be resurrected on Krakoa, both enabling her to continue on the path that's apparently been laid out for her in the Marvel Universe, perhaps simultaneously re-establishing her mutant status quo?

Answers may start to come in August 18's Trial of Magneto #1.

