Phil Jimenez rocks these Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons preview pages

The Trial of the Amazons will be a massive DC crossover epic in 2022, and DC is helping readers get ready with a new series detailing the history of the Amazons in Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons.

(Image credit: DC)

The three-part DC Black Label series kicks off with Book One on November 30 and DC has just released new preview pages by Wonder Woman fan-favorite Phil Jimenez.

Books Two with art by Gene Ha and Three with art by Nicola Scott will be released in the Spring and the Fall of 2022, respectively.

The story by writer Kelly Sue DeConnick promises to tell the "entire" story of the Amazons, explore their ancient history, and expand their mythology and world of Wonder Woman.

"This book is very much a conversation between Phil and me talking about these characters and what makes them resonant today," says DeConnick. "We wanted to do a Homeric epic with a woman at the center. We took all the language and iconography that we're used to in stories about men as heroes and put women at the center. Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons is like a history book for a young Amazon where she learns the history of her people, from the perspective of her people."

Here's a look at four pages of Jimenez's next-level art:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

According to DC, thousands of years ago Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon grew dissatisfied with their follow male gods so they put a secret plan into action.

That action led to a new society unique to Earth "capable of wondrous and terrible things" but it did not remain a secret for long.

When a woman in despair named Hippolyta met the new Amazons, a series of events occurred that led to an all-out war in heaven and "the creation of the Earth's greatest guardian!"

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 will also feature design pages with notes by Jimenez that delve deeper into the various Amazon tribes in the story, including The Tribe of Artemis, the Tribe of Hestia, and more, as seen below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

"The thing that excited me the most about this project was Kelly Sue's take on the mythology," said Jimenez. "This book also allowed me to rethink the design of the Amazons. I wanted to represent the different types of women around the world. It was important that readers see themselves somewhere represented physically among these women."

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 features a main cover by Jimenez, a variant cover by Olivier Coipel, plus a "Library Faux Leather Design" ratio variant with gold foil and textured treatment by DC associate art director Darran Robinson which will be available from participating retailers.

(Image credit: DC)

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons certainly seems like a future candidate for Newsarama's list of the best Wonder Woman stories of all time.