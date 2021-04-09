Win a box set of Boris Karloff films

The latest addition to the Eureka Classics range brings six shockers featuring Boris Karloff to HD for the first time. All of them were made for Columbia studios, after Karloff's role as the Creature in Frankenstein turned him into a horror icon.

Released between 1935 and 1942, they see Karloff playing a host of different monomaniacal scientists, working on projects such as a helmet that reads brainwaves and an artificial heart, as well as portraying an evil baron who murders his twin brother and takes his place. The full list: Before I Hang, The Black Room, The Boogie Man Will Get You, The Devil Commands, The Man They Could Not Hang and The Man With Nine Lives.

Bonus-wise, this two-disc set comes with expert commentaries on all six films by the likes of Kim Newman and Jonathan Rigby, as well as galleries of stills and promotional materials. A final treat is four episodes of horror radio series Inner Sanctum, all starring Karloff.

