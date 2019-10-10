Win a Blu-ray of Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Cinema’s most famous monster is back, and this time he’s got company! Set five years after the events of Gareth Edwards’s Godzilla, Godzilla: King of the Monsters sees the giant reptile sharing the screen with three other beasts from the classic Toho movies – giant moth Mothra, pteranodon Rodan and the multi-headed Ghidorah – after an eco-terrorist plot causes the release of other Titans.



Godzilla: King of the Monsters is available to download now, and comes to 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD formats on October 14. Bonus features include commentary by the director, a writer, and one of the cast; a couple of deleted scenes; some meaty behind-the-scenes pieces; and a host of smaller featurettes.



Thanks to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment we have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat to win one, simple answer the following question.

© 2019 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved