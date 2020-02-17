Who’s that Pokemon? The Pokemon Company is teasing a brand new monster

The list of known Pokemon is about to increase once again, as The Pokemon Company has teased a brand new Pokemon the world has never seen before. For now, all we have to go on is a silhouette, but it’s definitely an interesting glimpse at what is coming to the Pokedex soon. Think of it as a round of Who’s That Pokemon, only you can’t possibly guess the right answer.

To be honest, it looks a bit like Dr. Eggman in a dinosaur costume, and though that’s not going to happen, it wouldn’t be the weirdest Pokemon if it did. Here’s looking at you, Trubbish.

We can expect this is just one new monster of plenty coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield with the upcoming expansion pass. The Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass also adds new areas, new Gigantimax forms, and new outfits. It will be split into two expansion packs and effectively replaces the old model of a third Pokemon game in the subseries, like we’ve seen for decades before. The first DLC drop, Isle of Armor, depicts an island just off the coast of the mainland, while the second drop, Crown Tundra, is inspired by snowy Scotland. Both DLC packs are on the way in 2020.

Since it’s the biggest property in the world, there’s more than just Sword and Shield to get excited about. New Pokemon are, of course, canon, so it’s safe to expect we’ll see these Pokemon in Pokemon Go, in the card game, in the anime, and in plush form at toy stores. It’s the most ubiquitous and profitable IP ever, so whatever the heck this new dino-Eggman creature ends up being, expect your kids (or yourself) to want it decorating their bedrooms soon.