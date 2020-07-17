Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, July 17 - 21

Where is Xur? This week, Destiny 2 is back in the Tower, specifically in the back left of the hangar up some scaffolding. Xur will stick around until reset time on Tuesday, July 21.

Here are all the Exotics that Xur is selling. If you have the spare Legendary Shards, it's worth picking up high-stat versions of most Exotics, if only to bet on them getting buffed in the future. And even if you already own an Exotic that Xur is selling, you may find a version with more or better stats. And as always, be sure to buy Xur's Exotic engram on the right character. If you're missing some Exotics, it will decrypt into a new one, but if you have all Exotics, you'll get a random roll on one you already have.