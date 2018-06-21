You've got a little less than a month to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon Prime Day 2018 will begin on July 16, giving you a little less than a month to save up for some fantabulous deals - assuming you're an Amazon Prime member, that is. And while the event is sure to have sales on just about everything, you'll want to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2018 game deals hub so you can easily find the best prices on games and game accessories once Prime Day starts.

Which will be July 16. Just to reiterate. July 16. Have you marked your calendar yet?

The date comes from a banner ad that went up a bit early on Amazon UK and was spotted by TechRadar . There's no indication from the ad about what kind of deals to expect, but at least it lets us know how long we have to take advantage of the discounts. This year, the annual Prime members-only sales will run for 36 hours, meaning a day (and a half) of savings.

But what if you're not in the UK? Is the date still correct? Last year, Prime Day began on July 10 at 9pm Eastern / 6pm Pacific in the US, and ended on July 11 at 3am Eastern / 12am Pacific. However, it also started at 6pm BST in the UK, so assuming Amazon will do a worldwide rollout similar to last year, expect Prime Day 2018 to start on the evening of July 16 and end in the morning of July 18, regardless of where you live.

As for what to expect, it's possible we'll see some savings on recent releases, but most likely the best deals will be for games from 2017 and earlier. Accessories like PS4 controllers and Xbox One controllers also tend to do quite well. But like I said: bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2018 game deals hub and you can leave the digging for deals to us. You've got better things to do with your time - like playing that new game you just saved a bunch of money on!