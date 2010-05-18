What John Cleese has to say about Fable 3

The latest developer diary video for Fable 3 talks up the game’s new GUI and dressing room. But as fascinating as it is to hear Lionhead Studios’ Peter Molyneux opine on the finer points of user interface, the real highlight of the video is footage of Monty Python’s John Cleese introducing the character he’ll be voicing in the upcoming RPG.



When it comes to the Fable series’ unique sense of humor, Peter Molyneux explains that “People have said, ‘Ah, it’s a British humor. It’s a bit like Monty Python.’ So we were inspired by that and so we went out there and we got the most iconic Monty Python character ever. John Cleese is one of the major players in Fable III.”





