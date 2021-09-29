What If…? introduces a villain that makes Thanos look like a pushover

What If…? may have started with a fun series of alternate realities – but has suddenly transformed into something altogether more epic. The most recent episode has introduced a new villain that not only defeats the Avengers but makes even the deadliest MCU Big Bads look like small fry by comparison.

Spoilers for What If…? episode 8 follow…

What If…’s deviation on Marvel lore sees Ultron take control of Vision’s body (a plan that was foiled in the MCU during Avengers: Age of Ultron) to wreak havoc on the planet. His initial plan involves the successful launch of thousands of nukes to raze the Earth – and that’s just the beginning.

The so-called Ultra-Vision also takes possession of the Infinity Stones and slices Thanos in half without skipping a beat in one climactic scene. From there, he takes dominion everywhere from Asgard to Xandar, but sets his sights even higher.

At the peak of his powers, Ultra-Vision senses The Watcher’s presence, and begins to chase him over the entire multiverse. He eventually subdues Jeffrey Wright’s omniscient being, but not before eating a universe whole, Galactus-style. It’s fair to say there aren’t any strings on Ultron anymore.

Simply put, the MCU has never seen a villain on Ultra-Vision’s level. He wipes out the Earth, defeats Thanos, conquers worlds, and even has the multiverse at his feet. Unless he’s stopped – the episode’s ending sets that downfall in motion – then there’s every chance the one-time Stark invention could end up dooming all of reality.

