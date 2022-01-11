A Fast & Furious spin on giant robots and kaiju in We Ride Titans

Giant robots meet Fast & Furious in the upcoming Vault Comics limited series We Ride Titans . Imagine Pacific Rim-style mechs, but as hot rods with the pilots having personalities to match, and that's We Ride Titans.

"I gotta be honest, it's giant robots vs kaiju. Tres Dean didn't need to say anything more to have me onboard," says We Ride Titans artist Sebastián Piriz in a statement. "But then I read the story treatment, and the scripts… it is a great story that will hit home for most of the people."

We Ride Titans follow a family who operate a giant robot named Nexus in its role as defender of the fictional city known as Hyperion. But the family business is not without family problems, as the lead pilot Dej Hobbs is being dragged down by personal problems, with his father (and the Station Commander of Nexus) Dwayne Hobbs having to balance being a father and a boss. Check out this preview of We Ride Titans #1:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) We Ride Titans #1 preview Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Vault Comics)

The woman in the last two pages is Kit Hobbs, Dej's sister - who in these family issues, must step up… to save her family, but also to save her city from those 20-story-tall monsters.

Dean and Piriz are creating We Ride Titans for Vault Comics alongside colorist Dee Cunniffe, letterer Jim Campbell, and designer Tim Daniel. Dean describes We Ride Titans as a story about "family, siblings, pain, anger, and the possibility of reconciliation at the core."

Piriz has drawn the primary cover to We Ride Titans #1, with variants coming from Joshua Hixson, Nathan Gooden, Livio Ramondelli, Conor Doyle, Robert Wilson IV (two versions, the latter with foil accents). Check them out here:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Vault Comics) We Ride Titans #1 covers Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Vault Comics)

We Ride Titans #1 goes on sale on January 12.

