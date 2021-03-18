Watch the newest episode of Future's new review show - Totally Rated

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, has a new weekly video series where Future's experts team up to bring you the latest and greatest in tech and games. You can watch the fourth episode right here.

This week our very own Alex Avard gives you the lowdown on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and T3 checks out the limited-edition AMR-C01 Racing Simulator chair.

"Crash 4 preserves the series' timeless charms while bringing bold iteration where it's needed,” says Alex.

"This is exactly the sequel I could imagine Naughty Dog wishing it had made 20 years ago, and one that can stand proudly alongside the best of the Bandicoot's back catalog."

The AMR-C01 Racing Simulator chair gets some love too. Created by Aston Martin and British technology company, Curv Racing Simulators, it's a serious piece of kit and customizable too.

"If you want it to match the color of your car in your driveway, they will do that for you as well," says T3.

You can watch the whole episode above and if you want to check out the last week's episode - featuring the DJI Drone, the puzzle game Maquette, and the Samsung QN95A 4K TV, you can do so here.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.