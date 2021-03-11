Watch episode 3 of Future's new review show - Totally Rated

Totally Rated is the new weekly video series created by GamesRadar+ and our tech and gaming sister sites like PCGamer and Tom's Guide. Every Thursday we'll be forming a powerful alliance to bring you our expert opinions on the latest games and tech.

In episode three, Tom’s Guide and Techradar bring you the latest on the DJI Drone, the puzzle game Maquette, and the Samsung QN95A 4K TV.

Maquette is the latest intriguing game from Annapurna Interactive, and out now on PS5, PS4 and PC. Think puzzles inspired by MC Escher and a story that wants to punch you in the feels.

"This isn’t a simple romance tale. Far from it," explains TechRadar’s Vic Hood in Totally Rated episode three.

"Instead, their story is told through the exploration of the game’s recursive puzzle world. With each step of progression and solved puzzle unearthing further memories that begin to piece together their relationship."

Henry St Leger of Techradar also gives the thumbs up to the QN95A 4K TV.

"Capable of delivering blacks that give OLED a run for its money, and highlights that are free from blooming. It’s an impressive 4K TV that’s sure to please," he says.

You can watch the whole episode above and if you want to check out the last week's episode - featuring reviews of Season 2 in Call Of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War and Bravely Default, you can do so here.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.