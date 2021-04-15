Watch the new episode of Future's review show Totally Rated, featuring Oddworld: Soulstorm

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, has a new weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you reviews of all the latest games and tech. You can watch the ninth episode right now above.

In this week's episode, you can hear all about Oddworld: Soulstorm, a re-imagining of the 1998 game Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus.

"Oddworld: Soulstorm is a fun - if not a little dated - 2.5D platformer. If you find yourself yearning for modern games with that really cool ‘90s aesthetic, this will absolutely be your jam," says our own Josh West.

Game director Lorne Lanning first started talking about the project in 2015, but faced a number of delays during development. Thankfully, the game is out now on PS4, PS5 and PC, and the game is currently the PlayStation Plus freebie on PS5. Just make sure to grab it before May 3.

Also in the latest Totally Rated, Kate Kozuch from Tom’s Guide checked out the new Sonos Roam portable smart speaker.

"The Sonos Roam really could be the best portable smart speaker yet," says Kozuch.

Techradar and Tom’s Guide also check out the new Nubia RedMagic 6, a budget-friendly gaming phone. Techradar’s Tom Bedford notes the "top specs, high screen refresh rate and easy-to-use haptic triggers" of the device, but also that it's "a little rough around the edges."

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.