Watch mob families clash in a mission from Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia studio Hangar 13 has swung by the Future Games Show to fire a volley of new Definitive Edition footage from the window of its 1930s Ford.

The mission depicts protagonist Tommy’s first assignment, alongside fellow Salieri family mobsters Paulie and Sam.

“One of the things that this mission sets up is that the Salieri family is kind of scraping by at this point,” Hangar 13 president and chief creative officer Haden Blackman tells GamesRadar. “It’s early in the story, and we’re establishing that there’s a rivalry with the Morello crime family. So this collection run is important just to keep them afloat.”

While the Definitive Edition is a remake of the original 2002 Mafia, Hangar 13 has based its gunplay on that of 2016’s Mafia 3. The studio has evolved and improved the formula over the past four years, taking the background of its protagonist into account.

“Lincoln Clay in Mafia III is a trained soldier; he’s fresh back from Vietnam, he’s grown up in the criminal underworld before that, so he knows his way around a gun and quite a few weapons,” Blackman says.

“That's not the case with Tommy. We wanted to make sure that the combat felt a little bit more life and death in Mafia: Definitive Edition, so you’re thinking about when you pop out of cover, when you blind-fire, when you reload which weapon.”

Official PlayStation Magazine talked to Hangar 13 about Mafia: Definitive Edition in July, and was impressed by its ‘Resident Evil 2 Remake’-style approach to rebuilding the original game. The new version is due out on September 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.