Watch Dogs Complete Edition rated for next-gen consoles by the ESRB

With the next console generation and next-gen copies of Watch Dogs Legion just around the corner, the ESRB may have dropped a big hint that the original Watch Dogs is on its way to the new consoles.

The official ESRB page for Watch Dogs Complete Edition had previously included the original versions for the PS4 and the Xbox One, but the "Platforms" section of the page has now been expanded to include both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. The new consoles have also been added to the "Users Interact" and "In-Game Purchases" section of the page, making a pretty strong case that the Complete Edition is next-gen-bound.

Watch Dogs is shaping up to be a big part of the first quarter of the next generation with Watch Dogs Legion positioned as a launch title for both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 for their respective debuts. A revamped Complete Edition makes sense for the new platforms, as it would not only run with the bonuses of improved console hardware, but also introduce new players to the game's universe alongside Legion.

For now, the next-gen Complete Edition remains unconfirmed, but while Ubisoft's next-gen plans are still a bit unclear, ESRB ratings are pretty reliable for titles like this. With cautious optimism, fans can start to look forward to a version of the Complete Edition that will be fully optimized for their shiny new console.

