Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a 'tower offense' mobile game set in the WoW universe

Warcraft Arclight Rumble has been revealed as the Warcraft Mobile game.

The website for the game went live a few minutes before its official reveal earlier today (via WoWhead). Described as "a mobile action strategy game set within the Warcraft universe," it offers a single player campaign, PvP and co-op modes.

Gameplay encourages players to earn resources in an attempt to deploy various 'Minis' onto the field, before using them to capture objectives. Different Minis will work together in different ways, but their end-goal will always be the same, as you'll be directing your troops to take down enemy leaders faster than your opponents can take you down.

There's a distinct MOBA vibe to Arclight Rumble, which shouldn't come as much surprise given the importance of the Warcraft franchise in the development of the likes of League of Legends and Dota 2. The presentation is also very similar to Hearthstone, which exists as a game within the Warcraft universe - Arclight Rumble operates a similar space, with the action viewed from above by a group of players.

During the reveal, associate game director Adam Kugler promised a "vast PvE campaign," dungeons, raids, "and everything you'd expect from a Warcraft game from Blizzard." The team was "super inspired by tower defence games," but Kugler describes this particular brand of "tower offense" as much more Blizzard's style.

There's no word on a release date just yet, but pre-registration is available now via the game's official website.

Blizzard's other high-profile mobile game, Diablo Immortal, is also coming to PC.