The many ways the video game community is helping coronavirus relief efforts

Just a few short months ago, the gaming community was buzzing about next-gen consoles and upcoming game releases, but now, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, things have changed. We may still get our next-gen consoles on time, and maybe only a handful of games will be delayed, but the most important thing the gaming community can do during this global crisis is to help in any way possible - and it's done just that.

The community has stepped up to the virtual plate, with innovation and collaboration happening from the top down. Large developers are donating funds to coronavirus relief efforts, video games are being used as research tools, and the processing power of gaming computers are helping fight COVID-19.

While this is certainly a scary time for us all, seeing how the industry has come together to provide support is inspiring. Here are some of the many ways the gaming community has stepped up to help support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Razer gives away one million surgical masks

(Image credit: Razer)

According to Kotaku , gaming hardware company Razer has pledged to make and distribute one million surgical masks. On March 19, CEO Min-Liang Tan took to Twitter to inform the community that Razer engineers and designers were repurposing a portion of existing manufacturing lines so that they could produce masks instead of hardware. The company will then distribute the masks to countries where they're needed most.

CD Projekt Red donates almost $1 million to Polish healthcare charity

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Everyone's favorite Polish developer CD Projekt Red donated four million Polish zloty (just under $1 million USD) to a non-profit organization helping with COVID-19 relief in Poland. As GR+ reported, the Fundacja Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy (or, the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity) recently pledged to provide 150 intensive care unit beds and 50,000 sets of personal protection equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers whose patients have contracted the virus. Half of the money CD Projekt Red donated was from the company itself, while the other half came from the board of directors and major shareholders.

Riot Games donates $1.5 million for coronavirus relief in Los Angeles

(Image credit: Riot Games)

The studio and its co-founders, Brandon Beck and Marc Merill, donated $1.5 million to help aid coronavirus relief in the L.A area. According to The Wrap , the studio donated $500,000 while Beck and Merrill gave $500,000 each, with $400,000 going to the Los Angeles Food Bank, and $200,000 going to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles (which helps cover health care costs, childcare, and meals for the elderly, and gives grants to residents in need. The rest of the money will be given to non-profits in the Los Angeles metro area.

Nvidia puts its processing power to good use

(Image credit: Nvidia/CDC)

When COVID-19 first hit the United States back in mid-March, Nvidia called on PC gamers to download the Folding@home application. As GR+ previously reported , the app uses spare clock cycles to distribute processing power in order to help scientists work through huge computing tasks. Though the app has been around for years, it's now got a ton of new projects that are trying to isolate potentially treatable protein targets from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Nintendo gives 9,500 masks to the state of Washington

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On March 25, Polygon reported that Nintendo of America had donated nearly a thousand N-95 respirator masks to the state of Washington, which was hit hard by the coronavirus. The masks went to Eastside Fire & Rescue, which distributed the masks throughout the region based on need, as well as in the city of North Bend, which is near the Nintendo of America distribution center.

The University of Washington develops a game to help find coronavirus medication

(Image credit: University of Washington)

Foldit, which can be found on the FreeThink website , is a protein folding game that will help find the right combination to protect cells from the proteins in coronavirus that are attacking respiratory systems. As we previously reported , the game was designed by the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design, and it "tasks players with solving puzzles by creating a protein structure that can interact with another protein in a given way." There are a lot of possible combinations in a given protein, so the more people working on it, the merrier.

Ninja donates $150,000 to Feeding America

(Image credit: Ninja)

Mixer streamer and esport legend Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and his wife, Jessica, donated $150,000 to hunger-relief charity Feeding America, reports Gamesindustry . The charity supports vulnerable people by providing meals to those who need it most through their nationwide web of food banks. In the face of the coronavirus, food banks are an important source of nutrients for those who are already suffering.

New Halo 5 pack will donate all proceeds to coronavirus relief charity

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Halo 5 recently announced a new REQ pack called 'Relief and Recovery,' the proceeds of which will go to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund. As GR+ previously reported , Microsoft will donate all of the money obtained from purchases of the $10 pack from now until April 30 to the organization, which helps stop the spread of the virus and supports at-risk communities.

Plague Inc. developer donates $250,000 to WHO and CEPI

(Image credit: Ndemic Creations)

Plague Inc. developer Ndemic Creations donated $250,000 to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. "Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc., or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic," says game creator James Vaughan, "We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19."

Games Done Quick sets up online marathon with 100% of donations going to Direct Relief

(Image credit: Games Done Quick)

Games Done Quick, the organization that speedruns to raise money for charity, had to push back its Summer Games Done Quick in Bloomington, Minnesota this August, due to the spread of COVID-19. According to an official statement , however, GDQ will hold an online marathon called Corona Relief Done Quick from April 17 to April 19, with 100% of donations going to Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization that helps those in poverty or affected by emergencies.

Esports betting site Luckbox pledges to donate revenue from WeSave Charity Play DOTA 2 tournament

(Image credit: Dota 2 The International)

According to Gameindustry , the popular esports betting site Luckbox pledged to support the WeSave Charity Play DOTA 2 tournament by donating all revenue made from bets placed on matches. The tournament, which was raising money for both CEPI and GlobalGiving, had raised 90% of its 200,000 target just two days before the end of the event's run.

There you have it, folks, a beautiful collection of hopeful glimmers provided by the gaming industry and community during a global crisis. We'll keep updating this story with other tales of innovation, dedication, and philanthropy as we hear of them. What a lovely little world we're a part of, huh?