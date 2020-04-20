Valorant ESPN tournament: How to watch the invitational featuring pros from CSGO, Fortnite, Overwatch, and more

Despite the game still being in closed beta, the upcoming Valorant ESPN tournament starting tonight (April 20) is already the second official tournament on Valorant. While the 100Thieves tournament last week featured teams lead by streamers, the Valorant ESPN invitational has teams plucked from seven of the biggest esports right now, plus a very special eighth team. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Valorant ESPN tournament stream, including the start time.

How to watch the Valorant ESPN tournament stream

The Valorant ESPN tournament start time is at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST today, Monday, April 20. It runs until Wednesday, April 22, at which point the winning team will get some serious bragging rights. If you're wondering how to watch the Valorant ESPN invitational, simply stay on this page; we've embedded the stream above. Alternatively, you can head on over to the Twitch ESPN Esports channel.

8 teams of pros. 7 different game titles. Welcome to the most ambitious crossover in esports history. CS:GOFortniteLoLPUBGRainbow SixApexValorant DevsOverwatchESPN Esports @PlayVALORANT Invitational. April 20-22 3 P.M. ET | 12 P.M. PT | https://t.co/tkRMYxyL6s pic.twitter.com/WtqbgjvYrDApril 18, 2020

When it comes to the teams and players taking part, you have the following:

Team League of Legends:

Danny " Shiphtur " Le

" Le Yiliang " Doublelift " Peng

" Peng Jake Kevin " Xmithie " Puchero

" Puchero Michael " imaqtpie " Santana

" Santana Marcus "Dyrus" Hill

Team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive:

Tyler " Ska " Latham

" Latham Keven " AZKcs " Lariviere

" Lariviere Braxton " Brax " Pierce

" Pierce Jordan " n0thing " Gilbert

" Gilbert Spencer "Hiko" Martin

Team Apex Legends:

Justin " Kellar " Kellar

" Kellar Timothy " sYnceDez " Putrow

" Putrow Brandon " acesu " Winn

" Winn Coby " Dizzy " Meadows

" Meadows Lucas "Mendo" Hakansson

Team Overwatch:

Gale " Gale " Adelade

" Adelade Felix " xQc " Lengyel

" Lengyel Brian " Kephrii " St. Pierre

" St. Pierre Brandon " Seagull " Larned

" Larned Jeff "emongg" Anderson

Team Rainbow Six Siege:

Troy " BroCanadian " Jaroslawski

" Jaroslawski Nathaniel " Rampy " Duvall

" Duvall Javier " Thinkingnade " Escamilla

" Escamilla Nathan " nvK " Valenti

" Valenti Ammar "Necrox" Albanna

Team Fortnite:

Harrison " psalm " Chang

" Chang Joseph " Joseph " Rivera

" Rivera Zander " thwifo " Kim

" Kim Tyler " HighSky " Tereso

" Tereso Damon "XXiF" Cook

Team PUBG:

Jaden " Vegas " James

" James Zachary " Venerated " Roach

" Roach Keane " Valliate " Alonso

" Alonso Dionedre " YaBoiDre " Bond

" Bond Mike "Sharky" Gariti

The eighth and final team consists of five Valorant developers from Riot Games. Their specific lineup is yet to be announced, but expect them to perform well as they've previously displayed their skills defeating a team consisting of Shroud and Summit multiple times. My money's on a CS:GO vs Valorant devs final.