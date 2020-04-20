Popular

Valorant ESPN tournament: How to watch the invitational featuring pros from CSGO, Fortnite, Overwatch, and more

By

All there is to know about the Valorant ESPN tournament stream this week

Valorant ESPN invitational
(Image credit: ESPN Esports)

Despite the game still being in closed beta, the upcoming Valorant ESPN tournament starting tonight (April 20) is already the second official tournament on Valorant. While the 100Thieves tournament last week featured teams lead by streamers, the Valorant ESPN invitational has teams plucked from seven of the biggest esports right now, plus a very special eighth team. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Valorant ESPN tournament stream, including the start time.

How to watch the Valorant ESPN tournament stream

The Valorant ESPN tournament start time is at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST today, Monday, April 20. It runs until Wednesday, April 22, at which point the winning team will get some serious bragging rights. If you're wondering how to watch the Valorant ESPN invitational, simply stay on this page; we've embedded the stream above. Alternatively, you can head on over to the Twitch ESPN Esports channel.

When it comes to the teams and players taking part, you have the following:

Team League of Legends:

  • Danny "Shiphtur" Le
  • Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng
  • Jake Kevin "Xmithie" Puchero
  • Michael "imaqtpie" Santana
  • Marcus "Dyrus" Hill

Team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive:

  • Tyler "Ska" Latham
  • Keven "AZKcs" Lariviere
  • Braxton "Brax" Pierce
  • Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert
  • Spencer "Hiko" Martin

Team Apex Legends:

  • Justin "Kellar" Kellar
  • Timothy "sYnceDez" Putrow
  • Brandon "acesu" Winn
  • Coby "Dizzy" Meadows
  • Lucas "Mendo" Hakansson

Team Overwatch:

  • Gale "Gale" Adelade
  • Felix "xQc" Lengyel
  • Brian "Kephrii" St. Pierre
  • Brandon "Seagull" Larned
  • Jeff "emongg" Anderson

Team Rainbow Six Siege:

  • Troy "BroCanadian" Jaroslawski
  • Nathaniel "Rampy" Duvall
  • Javier "Thinkingnade" Escamilla
  • Nathan "nvK" Valenti
  • Ammar "Necrox" Albanna

Team Fortnite:

  • Harrison "psalm" Chang
  • Joseph "Joseph" Rivera
  • Zander "thwifo" Kim
  • Tyler "HighSky" Tereso
  • Damon "XXiF" Cook

Team PUBG:

  • Jaden "Vegas" James
  • Zachary "Venerated" Roach
  • Keane "Valliate" Alonso
  • Dionedre "YaBoiDre" Bond
  • Mike "Sharky" Gariti

The eighth and final team consists of five Valorant developers from Riot Games. Their specific lineup is yet to be announced, but expect them to perform well as they've previously displayed their skills defeating a team consisting of Shroud and Summit multiple times. My money's on a CS:GO vs Valorant devs final.

Ford James

One of the resident guide writers around these parts, give me a game and I will write every "how to" I possibly can or die trying. The youngest member of the GamesRadar team, I have an unhealthy addiction to Football Manager, shouting at the TV as Manchester United slowly descend from greatness, and playing Pokemon Go on the bus to and from the office.
See comments