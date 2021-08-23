Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather finds a new challenge: comic books

After becoming the longest-reigning undefeated boxer in the sport, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is preparing to enter a new weight class: comics. Mayweather has partnered with Heavy Metal Entertainment and Herø Projects for a special one-shot comic book called Undefeated.

Undefeated - Floyd Mayweather Jr. comic (Image credit: Rodrigo Lorenzo Heavy Metal Entertainment))

Undefeated is a 22-page biography of the boxer in comic book form, from his childhood to winning Olympic gold, and becoming arguably the most popular boxer in the modern era.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a second-generation boxer who has one 15 major world championships across five weight classes and retired with a 50 - 0 professional record. He also won a Bronze medal in the 1996 Olympics and is a three-time Golden Gloves champion. He has even ventured outside the realm of boxing, competing and winning a match at WWE's Wrestlemania and also fighting both MMA superstar Conor McGregor and social media celebrity Logan Paul.

Heavy Metal and Herø Projects' CEO Matthew Medney writes the comic alongside one of the company's editors, Morgan Rosenblum (who not-so-coincidentally moonlights as a boxing coach). The 22-page one-shot is illustrated by Rodrigo Lorenzo.

"Floyd ‘Money' Mayweather is one of those talents that you are in awe of. A relentless athlete whose perseverance and determination has made him the most decorated boxer ever to exist on earth," Medney tells Newsarama. "It's an honor of a lifetime to write and realize this book alongside my partner in crime, Morgan Rosenblum, and the entire team at Herø Projects and Heavy Metal."

There's one catch to getting a copy of Floyd Mayweather's Undefeated, though; it is currently only available as an extra to the upcoming NFTs the boxer is selling through the website FloydNFT.com .