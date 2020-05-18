Ubisoft's Play Apart Together campaign saw 9 million free game downloads

The free games included in Ubisoft's Play Apart Together campaign were downloaded nine million times in all.

Play Apart Together kicked off in early April, right around the time that most countries settled into hardcore quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ubisoft was one of many studios and publishers to give out games to help occupy the millions of people who were suddenly stuck at home. Play Apart Together freebies were only available on PC, but every little bit helps.

The month-long campaign ran through April and into early May, and saw Assassin's Creed 2, Rayman Legends, and Child of Light distributed for free alongside existing freebies like Might & Magic Chess Royale and Rabbids Coding. In a new financial report, Ubisoft confirmed that the first three games alone were redeemed nine million times.

Ubisoft's report also addressed its position on the ongoing quarantine. After shifting to remote work, it says it is now "preparing our teams for a gradual return to our offices and studios, and taking special precautions to make sure that team members who are returning to the office can do so safely." It also stressed that the health and well-being of its employees, players, and communities "remain our top priority" as the world edges back toward normalcy.

Play Apart Together is one of many ways that the games industry has come together to help those on the frontlines of coronavirus relief efforts, as well as those stuck in quarantine. Just recently, the UK games body offered NHS workers free games and gaming subscriptions after using games to promote best practices like social distancing.