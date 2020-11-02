Ubisoft’s Avatar game has been delayed

Ubisoft's next Avatar game has, rather unsurprisingly, been delayed.

The delay comes from an earnings call from Ubisoft management and was made in response to the Avatar film being delayed to 2022. The Avatar game , which is being developed at Massive Entertainment, the studio behind Tom Clancy’s The Division , is said to be releasing in Ubisoft’s next financial year, beginning April, 2022, so it’s a long way off.

Avatar isn’t the only Ubisoft game to be delayed, Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine were also recently pushed back to a later date. Far Cry 6 , which had an original release date of February 18, 2021 will now launch at some point in the next successive financial year, meaning it’ll be between April 2021 and March 2022. A release window for the Rainbow Six: Quarantine is yet to be announced, but it’s slated to release in the same period as Far Cry 6.

The first Avatar game launched in 2009 alongside the release of James Cameron’s Avatar film, which became one of the highest grossing films of all time.

The new Avatar game was announced back in 2017 , and was called The Avatar Project . We learned from a Ubisoft press release that the game will run on the same Snowdrop engine that powers The Division and will “continue to expand and deepen in the Avatar universe” alongside the upcoming films. That’s all we know right now on the Avatar game, we don’t have much information on what the game will be about, apart from the fact it will be set on Pandora and will eventually come to PC and consoles.