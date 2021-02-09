Ubisoft is considering making Rainbow Six Quarantine's title less upsettingly relevant

Ubisoft seems to be reading the room with regards to launching a game called Rainbow Six Quarantine in 2021, the second year of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the "Before Times," you probably wouldn't have questioned Ubisoft's judgment for adding the 'Q-word' to the title of its latest Rainbow Six game - we had no qualms to pick when we covered the announcement during E3 2019. But things are a little different now, and it sounds like Ubisoft is re-thinking the Rainbow Six Quarantine name.

Spotted by GameSpot, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was asked during an investor Q&A session whether the company is considering a name change for Rainbow Six Quarantine considering the global health crisis still ravaging the globe. Guillemot didn't give a definitive answer either way, but said that Ubisoft is "evaluating" the title of the game, suggesting the idea of changing Rainbow Six Quarantine's title is under consideration.

For now, though, it's still officially Rainbow Six Quarantine, a three-player squad-based tactical FPS where you're dealing with a seemingly alien threat infecting humans and the environment. Title change or not, it sounds like some of the main themes will resonate quite strongly for people as we continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. Rainbow Six Quarantine doesn't have a release date yet, but Ubisoft says it's planning to launch it during the 2021/2022 fiscal year, which means somewhere between April 2021 and March 2022.

