Ubisoft adds Assassin's Creed Valhalla XP boosts to the game's storefront

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla storefront now includes purchasable XP and silver boosts that players can buy to earn 50% more XP or currency permanently.

As first spotted by Game Informer , the new addition appears to have been added along with the launch of the latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla patch notes . After opening up the game and launching the Animus Store, you can find the new XP packs under the Utilities section, which now features a "Boosters" category. For 1000 Helix Credits, you can get a permanent silver boost or permanent XP boost, as well as a pricier combined pack which boosts both the amount of silver and XP you earn for 1500 Helix Credits. In real money terms, 1000 Helix credits are around $10 / £8.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This isn't of course the first time boosters have been added to stores in the world of Assassin's Creed. Assassin's Creed Odyssey also features similar packs. Still, from my own experience playing both games, Valhalla is far more generous with XP and feels more balanced and less grindy overall. But, of course, it's a big game, and not everyone has a lot of time to sink.

You can also buy maps that will reveal gear, artifacts, opals, or ability books. And you can already purchase more in-game currency with your real-world cash if you want to. In a statement to Game Informer, Ubisoft explained the reasoning behind the new purchasable additions:

"As more and more post-launch content becomes available, we want to give the option to players to advance their progression. Utilities allow players who lack the time to fully explore the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla to be able to acquire the game's best gear, as well as other items, by accelerating their progress. For instance, these players can purchase maps that uncover some interesting locations in the world, but would still have to visit and play them to get their rewards."

The latest update adds a whole string of bug fixes and addresses stability issues across all platforms, as well as introducing new limited-time festive events for the holiday season. The Yule winter solstice festival can be found nearby your Viking settlement and is set to kick off on December 21.

