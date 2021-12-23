Treyarch releases statement committing to a "safe, diverse, inclusive" working environment

Treyarch has released a statement to pledge that it will provide a "safe, diverse, and inclusive working environment".

This comes in the wake of co-studio head Dan Bunting leaving the company after it was reported that he was accused of sexually harassing an employee in 2017. He was allowed to keep his job after it was internally investigated, with other disciplinary measures taken at the time, but Bunting left when the Wall Street Journal published a story on the accusations.

You can see the full statement from Treyarch in the tweet below.

The statement was released to Twitter on December 21, and according to several tweets from employees at the studio, was driven by workers there. Senior game designer Joanna Leung said in a tweet: "I'm [honoured] to have helped in contributing to this and thankful for the lady who drove this initiative. Without her and all the other women who helped contributed, this statement would not have been possible. This was truly a team effort."



Production co-ordinator Avani Jain also tweeted: "Having a voice and feeling like I can contribute to actual change is one of the reasons I work at Treyarch. This statement is long overdue but it’s a start. I’m disappointed with everything that's happened, but I believe we can pave the path for a better future."



This is the first official response from Treyarch since Dan Bunting left the company, but parent company Activision has also had its own issues this year, brought about in part due to the fallout from the Activision Blizzard lawsuit.