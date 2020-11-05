Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 adds more than 100 new challenges to help you level up

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is getting a big update that will make it easier to level up your skater with new challenges full of XP and in-game cash.

The November update is headed to the game on Friday, November 6, according to the Activision blog. Its biggest draw for dedicated players will likely be the more than 100 new Challenges spread out across 10 new Challenge Sets. They're distributed across Solo Tour mode and Multiplayer, as well as bringing in new high-score Classic Park Challenges, Create-a-Park Combo Challenges, and Combo Practice Challenges.

Developer Vicarious Visions has tuned the challenges to give your skater a nice infusion of XP, which should help make the road to level 100 more doable even if you aren't grinding rails 24/7. The challenges will give you extra cash for those visits to the Skate Shop too.

The other big addition in this update is the aforementioned Solo Tour mode. These let you replay the entire Tours from THPS 1 and 2 with one skater instead of swapping between them. You'll start from the beginning with all of your Goals and Medals reset, letting you complete each one for each individual skater - and earning Stat Points as you go. You can still play through the original, ensemble-style tours with all of your current progress if you prefer - they've just been renamed Crew Tours.

Vicarious Visions also changed the randomization method for Multiplayer playlists, which should mean both casual Jams and Competitive Mode will give you more variety for both Parks and Scores.