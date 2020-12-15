Tom & Jerry, Mortal Kombat, and more release dates moved by Warner Bros. after HBO Max plans

There have been some more switch-ups for Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate of movies, with several release dates being moved around in the wake of the studio’s HBO Max streaming release announcement.

Mortal Kombat has been pushed back from its original release date in January to April 16. Aquaman director James Wan is producing the video game adaptation, while Wonder Woman 1984 screenwriter David Callaham has co-written the script.

Meanwhile, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy’s directorial debut Reminiscence was originally scheduled for that same date in April, but the sci-fi thriller is now going to be moved to another weekend TBC in 2021. Reminiscence stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandie Newton.

In a rare turn of events, animated live-action hybrid Tom & Jerry has been brought forward – but only slightly, moving from March to February 26. The movie stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a hotel employee and wedding planner who hires Tom to get rid of Jerry before a wedding. Rob Delaney plays the hotel manager, while Ken Jeong is a chef at the hotel.

All Warner Bros. movies released next year will debut simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max in the US. Each movie will be available to stream for 30 days. The first of these is Wonder Woman 1984, which hits the big screen and the small screen on Christmas Day.