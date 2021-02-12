TMNT: Last Ronin #2 teases the last stand of the Turtles and Splinter

After the epic cliffhanger of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 and the realization that three of the four founding turtles had died, the big question is how did it happen? That begins to be answered, finally, in this preview of the TMNT: The Last Ronin #2.

"Secrets are revealed as we begin to discover what happened in the past to lead to this nightmarish future," reads IDW's description of the issue. "The Ronin meets an unexpected new ally but the Foot Clan begins an exhaustive sweep of the Bottom to find the vengeful mutant. And what role does Baxter Stockman play?"

Based on a gestating idea from TMNT creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird thought up three decades ago, TMNT: The Last Ronin is now coming to fruition thanks to Eastman, co-writer Tom Waltz, and artists Esau and Isaac Escorza with Ben Bishop. Eastman permeates this book, co-writing, doing the layouts, and drawing portions of it.

At the center of it is MIchaelangelo, the last surviving Turtle after a battle with the Foot which decimated the family - Splinter included. The first issue didn't disclose what happened - only that it happened - but this issue appears to be telling the tale - and how Mikey and April O'Neil are handling it.

"Mikey's battling a lot of personal demons - survivor's guilt being the worst of them," Waltz told Newsarama recently. "It's a terrible kind of PTSD to handle, and so far he's been handling it alone (well… if you don't count those strangely familiar voices that are always talking to him from the shadows). He's in a very dark place at the beginning of our story, with vengeance being the only healing salve he can identify. But the surprise reunion with April will provide him with different paths he can follow moving forward. Question is - is he too far gone to step away from the vengeful/suicidal trek he's set for himself?"

TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 (of 5) goes on sale on February 17.

