This new Game of Thrones season 8 footage shows off a first-ever meeting between Dany and Sansa

We’ll take any scrap or morsel of Game of Thrones season 8 at this point – and HBO knows it. The network has served up literally five seconds of new footage from the final Game of Thrones season and, oh boy, is it tense. Daenerys finally comes to Winterfell with Jon in tow and you could cut the tension between her and Sansa with a Valyrian knife.

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip (which you can see above) shows Dany, looking ever the fish out of water clothed in white surrounded by the muddy confines of Winterfell, approaching Sansa Stark at her ancestral home.

The words that come out of the eldest Stark child’s mouth may confuse some: “Winterfell is yours, my grace,” says Sansa, all but bending the knee in preparation for, assumingly, Winterfell being used as a base of operations for Dany and co. against the Night King. The words, though, are laced with potential double meanings and are spat out through gritted teeth. Things are not well at Winterfell, it seems…

With all the talk of White Walkers and Lannisters, maybe HBO have just wanted to change tack a little bit. After all, a potential rivalry between Sansa and Dany has barely been spoken of until now – and their very first meeting confirms that the chemistry between them is as icy as the legion of the undead marching from North of the Wall.

Now, we play the waiting game. There’s still no Game of Thrones season 8 trailer to speak of and, honestly, that’s probably a good thing. We can’t go wasting some of the best moments on a sizzle reel now, can we? And the short (and definitely not sweet) clip that premiered during last night’s Golden Globes will keep us going through the winter months.

There’s side-eye, double meanings, and Jon holding his tongue while the real powerful players size each other up. It’s everything so brilliant about Thrones distilled into a single landmark moment, one that’s been years in the making. Bring on April.

Let the tongues start wagging and the Game of Thrones theories roll out anew. With all of that obvious tension, Sansa and Dany might not reach the Game of Thrones ending - but it hasn't stopped the cast and crew talking about it anyway.