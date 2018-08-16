This is just too WTF to ignore: Marvel is hiring a butt double for Avengers 4

Marvel is going above and beyond in preparation for Avengers: Endgame. A recent casting call shows they’re looking for a body and butt double. No, that’s not a typo. They want someone to (possibly, judging by the listing) be a stand-in for Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson – with an emphasis on their backside. Bit weird if you ask me, but that’s Hollywood for you.

The callout, as reported by AJC, requires someone with the following look: “A Caucasian female in her 20s-30s and with blonde hair is needed to be a body/butt double. Experience is preferred.” If you’re applying, you must also include a photo of you wearing black. It sure sounds like a Black Widow double to me.

So, if you’re looking to make a very literal ass of yourself in one of the biggest movies of all time, you have your chance. The pay is $125 for 10 hours. Is that a good rate for everyone staring at your butt?

Away from the whole butt stuff (which is a sentence I’d never thought I’d have to write), the emergence of a body double required for someone of ScarJo’s stature would hopefully mean she has a far bigger role to play this time. Her turn in Avengers: Infinity War was pretty low-key compared to some of the other MCU heroes.

Let’s hope she get can back to getting her hands dirty in fight scenes and doing what she does best: kicking butt – all while someone else is playing her butt.

