This is it, vote for the Golden Joystick Awards Ultimate Game of the Year right now

Normal voting has ended for the Golden Joystick Awards and now you have a week to help determine what wins the biggest honor of all: Ultimate Game of the Year . Voting has officially opened for the final category, which we've broken out into its own ballot to allow as many 2018 games as possible to make the cutoff (yes, that does include a certain cowboy simulator you may have heard of before).

Voting for Ultimate Game of the Year will close on Friday, November 2, so make sure you get your vote in before that. And don't worry if you didn't make it in time to vote for the other categories - Ultimate Game of the Year lives on its own separate ballot, so everybody's free to send in their selection. Now here are the 13 contenders for the title so you can start pondering your pick.

Golden Joystick Awards Ultimate Game of the Year nominees

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Dead Cells

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Fortnite: Battle Royale

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Into The Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2

Subnautica

Once again, you have until Friday, November 2 to cast your vote for the Golden Joystick Awards Ultimate Game of the Year. The awards ceremony itself is set for November 16 in London, kicking off the latest iteration of a more than 30-year-old award show - and the biggest player-voted show around, thanks to you.