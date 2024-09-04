The Golden Joystick Awards return on November 21 with overhauled rules for indie games

The Golden Joystick Awards return for their 42nd iteration later this year, with revamped rules to make it easier than ever to highlight the best indie games of the year.

The Golden Joystick Awards 2024 will take place on November 21 during an in-person event in London that will be streamed on all major platforms. The Joysticks are primarily decided by public vote, and this year's shortlist will be announced right here at GamesRadar+ here on Friday, October 4, 2024, with public voting opening on the same day.

The 2023 awards saw a record number of votes cast, and led to Baldur's Gate 3 taking home a record-breaking seven awards (on its way to a record-breaking awards season run), but this year will see some changes. Four new categories have been introduced this year, celebrating the best soundtracks, game adaptations, games from small studios, and those mobile games that you just can't put down.

Best Indie Game (Small Studio) is perhaps the biggest change. It can be hard to draw a single line to define what an indie game is and isn't, and as such, this year's Golden Joystick Awards will celebrate teams of less than ten people, while larger independent teams with more flexible budgets will be eligible for the Best Indie Game award.

The full list of awards at this year's ceremony is as follows:

Best Soundtrack

Best Audio Design

Best Game Trailer

Best Game Expansion

Best Early Access Game

Still Playing Award - Mobile

Still Playing Award - Console & PC

Best Indie Game

Best Indie Game - Small Team

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Lead Performer

Best Supporting Performer

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Breakthrough Award

Most Wanted Game

Best Gaming Hardware

Studio of the Year

Ultimate Game of the Year

Streamers' Choice (not available for public vote)

Best Game Adaptation (not available for public vote)

Critics’ Choice Award (not available for public vote)