This excellent AMD Ryzen 9 3900X price is an essential upgrade for your gaming PC's CPU

If push came to shove, looking at cheap gaming CPU deals can often be a frustrating experience, as all the best performing processors aren't really, well, cheap. And while this deal here isn't ridiculous, for what you get, we think it really does represent a cheap gaming CPU deal. Right now, you can get the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X - the AMD CPU that sits the highest on our list of chips that are the best CPU for gaming - for (basically) it's lowest ever price right now in the US. And the great news is that it's also at a tremendously tempting price in the UK too! (Though not quite it's lowest ever.)

Cutting to the chase, you can get the 3900X for just $419.99 at Walmart which is a matter of cents off its lowest ever price. (Technically, its one dollar cheaper at Amazon, which is its lowest ever price, but you're looking at a shipping time of up to three weeks there so that's why we're highlighting the Walmart offering.) This deal also gets you 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for FREE.

Over in the UK, the respective best price deal won't bag you the same Xbox Game Pass, unfortunately, but you can enjoy the processor being under 400 pounds, it being down to a fantastic £399.95 price at Amazon UK. We think it's only been cheaper once, maybe twice, in the UK. Whichever side of the pond you are, this is great news for those looking to put together one of the best gaming PCs.

Best CPU for gaming deal

Processors like this one are responsible for everything from enemy AI to complex systems like weather, so investing in a good one is essential if you want to play AAA games on higher settings. As well as embracing AMD's oft-inhabited position as offering greater- bang-for-buck value on the CPU market, this is a 12 core, 24 thread beast that has a base clock of 3.8GHz base clock that can be boosted to 4.6GHz max boost clock. These are program and game crunching numbers that you can have great confidence in. It also comes with a free Wraith Prism air cooler. It's a solid but unspectacular cooler for regular settings and speeds, but should be able to handle some overclocking too.

Because these components can err on the expensive side, looking out for deals like this should save you cash that you can then redirect into your build. For example, this might allow you to plough funds toward the best gaming monitor or peripherals like the best gaming mouse .

