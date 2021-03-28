These sneaky shots of The Witcher season 2 hint that the Wild Hunt may be on the way

New unofficial photos taken during the filming of Netflix's The Witcher season 2 heavily hint that the Wild Hunt is on its way to the TV show.

Redanian Intelligence reported the news after images began to pop up on social media, but later updated its report to state that it had "talked further with [its] sources and confirmed that yes, this is indeed the Wild Hunt in The Witcher Season 2".

The shots, taken on a sunny day at Saunton Sands in Devon, UK, depict heavily-armored warriors on horseback. Here, take a peek:

🎥– More pictures of S2 filming of the Wild Hunt in North Devon pic.twitter.com/M1xpLj3UkOMarch 27, 2021 See more

The pictures come just weeks after the show cast Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart , the powerful sorceress and advisor to a king, who plays a major role in the Witcher games and novels.

In The Witcher games, Philippa plays a part in both The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – depending on how you play it, she can be a major antagonist in the first sequel and a helpful ally in the third game, working with Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer against the Wild Hunt.

Oh, and she gets her eyes gouged out in the second game, hence why her eyes remain covered for much of The Witcher 3.