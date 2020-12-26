These are the three absolute best SIM only deals in the Boxing Day sales

It may not be the first task that comes to mind when you're sat relaxing with a mince pie opening all of your gifts, but Boxing Day could actually be the perfect time to get your hands on a new SIM only deal.

Whether you've been gifted a brand new smartphone under the Christmas tree or you've just been meaning to upgrade your SIM plan for a while, a number of providers have heavily discounted their SIMs in the Boxing Day sales.

This includes everything from EE, Three and Vodafone through to lesser-known providers like Smarty, Voxi or iD Mobile. Currently, the best value plans seem to be the ones with a lot of data to offer, but those on a budget have plenty of choices too.

Below we've picked out the top three plans available. Three is our absolute top pick, offering unlimited 5G data for an impressive £16 a month. Smarty follows a close second with a 30GB for £10 plan and there's a Vodafone cashback SIM which could be the best value for those who are more dedicated.

Boxing Day SIM only deals: the top three offers

Three | SIM only | 12 month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16/month from Three

This SIM plan from Three came around the Black Friday period and has stayed all this time, taking the top spot for Boxing Day too. For £16 a month, you get unlimited calls, texts and data. While you can go £1 a month cheaper for the same plan with Smarty, Three adds in 5G connections and a host of added features like travel benefits to get the upper hand.

Smarty | SIM only | One-month rolling | 3 0GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10/month from Smarty

Smarty is all about cheap and flexible plans. With this deal, you're paying just £10 a month for 30GB of data. Not only is that one of the best data caps available for a price that low, but Smarty also operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you are able to leave at any time and not get tied in.

Vodafone | SIM only | 12 month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16/month from Mobiles.co.uk + £54 cashback by redemption

This plan on the Vodafone network costs the same as what the Three deal charges. For that £16 a month price, you're getting 100GB of data. Where this deal gets its upper-hand is in the cashback it includes on top. When you take into account the £54 you're getting back, you're effectively paying £11.50 a month.

What other Boxing Day SIM only deals are there?

While the three above are easily the best options on the market right now, there are plenty of other great options in the Boxing Day sales. Some providers have focused on keeping your bills low and for some, EE will be the most desirable option. Below we've listed the other market-leading offers.