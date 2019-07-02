"There are quite a few different endings" - the RPG masters at Obsidian talk about The Outer Worlds multiple endings

The Outer Worlds is one of the most anticipated role playing games of 2019. It's a return to the charmingly clunky storytelling of Fallout: New Vegas, except this time we're going to outer space.

In a recent interview with Video Game Chronicle, The Outer Worlds designer and one of the minds behind the original Fallout, Leonard Boyarsky, talked about the multiple paths you can take within the games' narrative.

“At the end of the game there are slides to show how you affected different things,” he said. “There are two basic paths at the end: whether you sided with Phineas or The Board. That’s kind of the first beat of the end: how that played out and what that choice was. After that you get a whole series of slides that talk about the results of your actions and the consequences of the choices you made throughout the whole game.”

Boyarsky confirmed that there are two main paths that you take based on your in-game decisions, with smaller pathways triggered by different side quests in each route. “So there are quite a few different endings," he said. "I haven’t added up all the different permutations, but there are quite a lot of variations.”

The Outer Worlds will have you choose between joining the scientists who frees you from cryo-sleep, Phineas Wells, or The Board, a group that leads several companies in colonizing the solar system the game is set in. That's the main decision The Outer Worlds asks you, side with the man who saved you or the much stronger, possibly evil faceless corporation.

“You side with Phineas or you side with The Board," Boyarsky said. "Then after that you see that choice coupled with all the other things you decided to do in the game and how that plays out for the colony as a whole.”

We'll find out more when The Outer Worlds drops on October 25 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Looking to see how this adventure holds up to previous Obsidian gems? Check out our The Outer Wilds hands-on preview from E3 2019.