The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is free via GOG Galaxy

You can own The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut for free by downloading or updating the GOG Galaxy client. That's right, CD Projekt Red is giving away the original epic that kickstarted the juggernaut fantasy series The Witcher and spawned one of the games that defined the last decade.

All you need to do is open up GOG Galaxy or install the client if you haven't already, head to the Recent tab, and check for a banner that lets you claim your copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition. If you already have GOG Galaxy installed and you aren't seeing the offer, you probably just need to update your client (I did).

The Witcher originally released in 2007, and it got pretty good reviews despite myriad technical issues. The Enhanced Edition released the following year and fixed all of the buggy stuff and added a bunch of new content - 2008 GamesRadar found the Enhanced Edition to be a big improvement. Finally, the Director's Cut from 2009 is basically the Enhanced Edition without any of the censorship from the North American version. It's the Director's Cut that CD Projekt Red is giving away, so you can be sure you're getting the best version of the game.

The giveaway comes just days away from the much-anticipated launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt's latest effort taking place in the dystopian Night City. GamesRadar's Sam Loveridge spent 16 hours with Cyberpunk 2077 and never wanted to leave Night City.

