The Walking Dead’s Negan is the latest Tekken 7 DLC character because 2018 can’t get any weirder, right?

Ever thought Tekken 7 was missing something? Well, its second season pass reveal trailer might just be your… saviour. That’s because, along with series mainstay Anna Williams and fan favourite Lei Wulong, The Walking Dead’s Negan is joining the fray. No, you’re not dreaming. Negan is rocking up, Lucille and all, to the King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Announced at EVO 2018, the Tekken 7 season pass 2 trailer reveal started off in pretty standard fashion. Six characters were announced to be on the way – the first two of which, Anna and Lei, were given quick trailers showing them in action – but it was the sixth of the bunch that undoubtedly sent tongues wagging.

Introducing a brand new lineup of warriors stepping into the TEKKEN 7 ring! With Season 2 of the TEKKEN 7 Season Pass, fighters such as Anna Williams, Lei Wulong and Negan from AMC's The Walking Dead join the fight!

Introducing himself with his trademark whistle, we were treated to a few promo shots of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and a couple of clips of lines from the show. And that was that.

With Negan occupying the sixth character slot (and nary a screenshot or gameplay footage showing Rick Grimes’ nemesis) it appears that he’s not going to be included in the game until 2019 but, still, this has opened the floodgates in what’s sure to be one of Tekken’s most polarising and downright potty moves yet. And this is coming from a franchise that has a man with a three-foot haircut regularly facing off with his nemesis, a bear employed as a bodyguard.

Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis turning up already gave the series a Smash Bros. vibe – and fans have had some fun with the crossover potential on offer. With Negan included, everything’s fair game now.

AnnaLeiNeganElon MuskMickey MouseChe Guevara6 August 2018

So, who are you most looking forward to see Negan go toe-to-toe with? Fellow grumpy chops Heihachi? Kuma the bear? It’s Yoshimitsu, isn’t it?

