The Titans decide to form their own nation in Teen Titans Go!: Booyah #2

DC Digital First’s daily comic book releases continue with Teen Titans Go! Booyah #2 coming June 6, featuring a story in which the Titans try to found their own country, where things can run according to their own rules.

Though the Teen Titans aren’t known for unilateral political separatism, core member Starfire is a princess from an alien world, and several comic book members over the years have held political office or a royal title.

Here’s DC’s description of the story by Sholly Fisch, Philip Murphy, Franco Riesco and Gabriela Downie, titled “A Home in the Country”:

“Tired of the rules and regulations against totally normal things like foghorn-and-air-raid-siren parties, the Teen Titans take matters into their own hands—by starting a whole new country!”

Inspired by the popular Teen Titans Go! cartoon which combines superhero action with comedy, Teen Titans Go!: Booyah is an all-ages addition to DC Digital First, which reprints stories that first appeared in the print-only DC Giant editions. DC’s Giants are oversized issues featuring a new story alongside reprints of popular tales featuring the issue’s lead character.

Teen Titans Go! features a version of the team based on their most popular iteration by Marv Wolfman and George Perez in the early 80s, including Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, and Cyborg. This is the same line-up that formed the cast of the previous animated series, which had a similar style but less emphasis on comedy.

Teen Titans Go! also recently spun-off into a feature-length film that debuted in theaters in 2018 and even featured musical numbers inspired by the superhero comedy.