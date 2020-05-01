The Suicide Squad producer teases James Gunn’s upcoming movie: "It’s got everything in it"

Wonder Woman 1984 will be the next DC movie, but certainly not the last. After the sequel reaches cinemas later this year, we have the likes of Aquaman 2, Shazam 2, and The Flash to look forward to. Also, coming August 2021, will be The Suicide Squad – a new take on the villainous team from James Gunn.

The movie's producer, Charles Roven, recently spoke to our sister publication Total Film magazine about The Suicide Squad while promoting Wonder Woman 1984. Here's what Roven – who also acted as producer on the Gunn-penned Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – said.

“I’ve been a big fan of James since we first worked together on the first Scooby-Doo movie back in the 2000s. He was just a fantastically talented individual, and he's got such a unique signature and a kind of vision about the way he makes movies, and ow he runs sets, and the way he gets actors to love being in the movies that he makes, and he has them giving so much of themselves to make those movies great.

"And I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with him on Suicide Squad. Everything that I've seen so far has just been wonderful. And, you know, we've got tremendously talented actors in every role, some who you know and some who will surprise you in the roles that they are playing.

"The movie's going to have everything in it. It's going to be tremendously fun and great action, and wonderful effects, some great characters, and also, I think it'll put a lump in your throat and maybe a tear in your eye along the way, too. It's got everything, really. I'm really excited about it."

