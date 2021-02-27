The Sinking City is back on Steam, but the developer does "not recommend" you buy it

Lovecraftian RPG game The Sinking City is once again available to purchase on Steam, but developer Frogwares is asking players not to buy it.

In a brief statement on the studio's social media channels, Frogwares said that while the storefront lists it as the game's developer, "Frogwares has not created the version of The Sinking City that is today on sale on Steam".

"We do not recommend the purchase of this version. More news soon," the statement concludes.

The statement comes after the game was pulled from Steam after a legal scuffle between developer Frogwares and publisher Nacon and BigBen.

Pressed further to also comment on "the version being sold at Fanatical" whilst being asked outright if "they're bad, too?", Frogwares replied on Twitter with a simple: "Yes".

The game – which returned to Steam just yesterday – has amassed a number of negative reviews, with some claiming it is "an old version of the game".

"There's no DLC, no cloud saves, no achievements,... This is NOT the same version that got released by Frogwares early January ," opined one Steam reviewer.

"Unfortunately, there’s a gigantic gulf in quality between the gameplay and the world of The Sinking City," we said in the GamesRadar+ The Sinking City review . "I loved soaking in its characters and atmospheric environments - it gave me the same surreal feeling as getting lost in one of Lovecraft’s short stories.

"Yet actually playing the game is a completely different affair. Thanks to a number of counterintuitive systems that often undermine each other, I felt like I was drowning in ambience without any good means to engage with it."