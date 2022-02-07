The Sims 4 Wedding Stories could release just after Valentine's Day

The Sims 4 screenshots have been found which point to the rumoured wedding celebrations content pack, Wedding Stories, coming February 17.

As spotted by Eurogamer, a Twitter account, @Alumia_Italia, known for successfully leaking upcoming games tweeted simply "The Sims™ 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack | Release Date: February 17". The release date seems likelyas the new wedding content would be coming right after Valentine's day. The original rumour was also corroborated by several other The Sims fan accounts, notably @lunar_britney, which tweeted out screenshots they found in a "dark corner" of the internet.

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories. Found them in a very dark corner last night. Happy Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/TqVsgIVbGBFebruary 4, 2022 See more

A translation found suggests the new content pack will include wedding centric events engagement and rehearsal dinners, as well as hen and stag dos. If the screenshot is to be believed, you will also be able to plan your sims' wedding much like a real one, including scouting for locations, choosing dresses, cakes, flowers and planning the menu and entertainment.

The Sims 4 is as popular as ever despite being released almost a decade ago. In 2021, The Sims 4 players clocked up an impressive billion hours in their virtual worlds and created almost 400million sims. The continued popularity is in no small part due to EA's diligence in releasing updates and content. As recently as September, a free update offered players over 1000 new item variations .

In January, EA teased players with upcoming content updates using the hashtag #SimthingToCelebrate. While the tweet hinted at several items coming, the most notable teaser was "A game pack which throws a party for love." Many took this as a reveal that new wedding content would be coming to the virtual life simulator. Whether or not these rumours are indeed reality we are sure to find out sometime around Valentine's.