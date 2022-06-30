The Sims 4 is getting a high school-themed expansion pack next month and fans are already planning their Promposals

EA has announced that The Sims 4 is getting a high-school themed expansion pack so players can relive the best - or worst - years of their lives.

The 'High School Years' expansion pack adds a ton of new features to The Sims 4 so that players can give their Sims the real high school experience. Sims will be able to attend classes, hang out in the cafeteria, go to prom, decorate lockers, and graduate, to name just a few activities.

The fun doesn’t stop when the bell rings though, as Sims will also be able to take part in a number of extracurricular activities and go through all the painful parts of puberty - just in case going through them yourself once wasn’t enough.

School is in session on July 28 ✨ 📝 so step into the classroom & live the best (or the most awkward) years in #TheSims4HighSchoolYears Expansion Pack 😎Available Now for Preorder!https://t.co/XunFDdIVa7 pic.twitter.com/3W5ZCVwLwoJune 30, 2022 See more

The Sims 4 High School Years expansion launches on July 28, 2022 and is available to pre-order now. Those who order before September 8 are also entitled to a few pre-order bonuses including the 'Vibing Streamer Gear digital content' which lets your Sims live their best influencer lives. The content pack comes with the 'Groove Tube wireless speaker', 'Spine Reticulating Gamer chair', and 'Tri Hard LED panels.'

As expected, The Sims 4 fans are chomping at the bit to enroll their Sims into school with many players praising the little details of the expansion from body hair, Boba tea, social media, and more. Others are excited to try out some of the other activities offered at school including cheerleading, football games, Promposals, and more. We have been well and truly spoiled by EA this time around.

PROM! CLASSES?!!! CHEERLEADING??!! FOOTBALL? FERRIS WHEEL???!!!!!! PROMPOSALS! SHAVING! SNEAKING OUT?!! PILLOW FIGHTS?!!! I'M CRYING #sims4highschoolyearsJune 30, 2022 See more

body hair, social media, boba tea, photobooth, prom, graduation, new world - i can't contain my excitement 💚 #thesims4June 30, 2022 See more