The Scamander brothers join forces in this exclusive new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald image

In the upcoming sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the Harry Potter universe will extend even further, introducing new characters and venturing into further corners of the world. Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is called upon by the young Dumbledore (Jude Law) to track down dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), in a journey that’ll take him to Paris.

Among the new characters introduced this time around are Theseus Scamander, Newt’s war veteran older brother who’s played by British actor Callum Turner. They’re something of an odd couple of siblings, as they don’t see entirely eye-to-eye, which should ensure that sparks fly when Theseus comes along for the ride.

You can take a new look at Theseus – alongside Newt – in this exclusive image from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, courtesy of our sister publication Total Film magazine. It’s a dark and moody shot, with the brothers lurking around a dark corner, presumably ready to dispense some magic. Take a look for yourself below:

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

“To explore the relationship with Newt was exciting for me - someone who’s super-successful and generous,” explains Turner. Although, neither he nor Redmayne actually got to visit Hogwarts for this film, so had to find a novel way to satisfy their inner fans. “Callum and I weren’t invited to Hogwarts,” laughs Redmayne. “So we stole in ourselves and took illegal selfies.”

It’s not all fun and games though: like the previous film, expect Fantastic Beasts 2 to have some darkness at its core. “Dumbledore trusts people who always make the right choice,” says Jude Law of the younger incarnation of the well-known wizard. “There’s a part of him also that thinks he has a monster inside of him. Newt is someone who can have affection for monsters. That’s a theme that runs through the whole film – people facing the monster inside.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens on November 16 in the US and the UK, and you can read more about it in the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves this Friday, September 21. Inside you’ll also find the latest on Creed 2 and Bumblebee, as well as in-depth features and interviews for First Man , Halloween , The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Overlord, and much more.

And if you’re a fan of the mag, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? If you sign up, My Favourite Magazines will deliver every new issue through your letterbox before it hits shelves, and you’ll save money on the cover price. What’s not to like?