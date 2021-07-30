The Power Pack kids are returning soon with new Marvel series by their original creators

Power Pack creators Louise Simonson and June Brigman are working together on a new limited series for the adolescent team at Marvel Comics.

Art from upcoming Power Pack series (Image credit: June Brigman/Roy Richardson/Nolan Woodard (Marvel Comics))

Although not officially announced by Marvel, the as-yet-unnamed five-issue series will see Simonson and Brigman re-teaming with inker Roy Richardson, joined by colorist Nolan Woodard.

Details on the plot are largely unknown, but Newsarama has been told it involves getting involved once again with the sea-horse-like Kymellians and the war-like Snarks.

Originally introduced in 1984, the Power Pack is composed of the children of the Power family - Alex, Julie, Jack, and Katie. After a dying Kymellian crash-landed on Earth, he bequeathed his powers to them in hopes they could save his homeworld from the Snarks. The kids went on to become a formal superhero team on Earth, interacting with other heroes including the likes of Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

Power Pack was adapted into a TV pilot back in the early '90s which aired on Fox, and since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe the franchise has been mentioned as a possible future project.

This new Power Pack series will be the latest 'reunion' for the Power Pack team after 2019's Power Pack: Grow Up one-shot. At the time, Marvel Comics' editor-in-chief CB Cebulski said he was a big fan of the original '80s series and that it was "a thrill" to bring them back for the one-off.

Well, now that one-off is now leading to something bigger.

Brigman and Richardson are drawing this new Power Pack series while also drawing the daily comic strip Mary Worth for King Features Syndicate. Brigman also teaches comic art at Kennesaw State University's School of Art and Design.

(Image credit: June Brigman/Roy Richardson/Nolan Woodard (Marvel Comics))

When asked back in 2019 about Power Pack's becoming a well-remembered part of the Marvel pantheon of characters, Brigman told Newsarama it is special.

"I am more appreciative of what a special book Power Pack is, and what an amazing opportunity it was to work with Weezie and create a part of the Marvel Universe," Brigman said.

It's not clear when this new Power Pack series would be released, but Brigman has been drawing the series since September of 2020.