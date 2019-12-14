The Outer Worlds is getting story DLC in 2020

The Outer Worlds is getting more story content in its first DLC pack, coming in 2020, Obsidian has announced.

The extraterrestrial RPG saw mostly glowing reviews upon release, with GamesRadar's own Alex Avard writing , "Obsidian's talent for sharp writing, choice-based narrative, and complex role-playing systems have coalesced together to create one of the strongest new IPs of the generation with The Outer Worlds."

We don't currently know details about The Outer Worlds' first DLC pack other than that it'll focus on "expanding the story." Obsidian revealed the news on their official forums in a post thanking The Outer Worlds community for their support and votes during The Game Awards 2019. The Outer Worlds was nominated for Best Narrative, Best Performance for Ashly Burch, Best RPG, and Game of the Year awards, but fell short of the votes needed to take home any award.

"To all of those who voted for us in The Game Awards, you are all fantastic and we are so grateful for your support. The reception to The Outer Worlds has been unbelievable to see, and even just being nominated means a lot. However, the journey isn't over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year! Details will be made available at a later date," wrote Obsidian social media manager Shyla.

It's good to see the branching narrative told in Halcyon will continue in 2020, and we can't wait to learn more when Obsidian divulges "at a later date." The Outer Worlds is also coming to Switch at some point during 2020.

