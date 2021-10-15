The original Dying Light is getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade

Dying Light is getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade.

In a surprise (and low-key) announcement on the Dying Light Twitter page, Techland responded to a fan asking for a 60FPS patch for PS5 by casually revealing that they're working on a "next-gen" patch and more details are coming in the future.

We're currently working on a next-gen patch for Dying Light 1 - more details coming in the future :)October 14, 2021 See more

As you can see, there's not a huge amount to go on there. The fact that this response came from someone asking for a 60FPS suggests that a frame rate boost could be on the cards.

Other potential improvements, judging on other last-gen games that have received next-gen patches such as Days Gone, Marvel's Avengers, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake, could be a 4K resolution boost, haptic feedback support for the DualSense controller, and improved loading times.

That Dying Light is still receiving support 6 years after its launch is maybe not as surprising as the way this next-gen patch reveal is. After all, Techland has been keeping the game's community satisfied with multiple updates and add-ons in recent months, including Dying Light Hellraid.

Of course, there's also the not insignificant matter of Dying Light 2, which is due to launch next year for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch (as a cloud based experience). It was originally scheduled to launch on December 7, 2021, but the recent Dying Light 2 delay has seen it move to it's new date of Febuary 4, 2022. Fingers crossed the next-gen update for the original Dying Light will help tide us over.

And while we wait for that one, why not check out the best FPS games.