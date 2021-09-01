A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).

The film, directed by Christopher Alender and written by Marcos Gabriel, follows a reporter named Cristina (Brigitte Kali Canales) who goes back to her hometown in Veracruz, looking into witchcraft. Things take a turn for the worse when Cristina is kidnapped by a group of people, which includes a bruja (a female witch), who believe she is demonically possessed.

Only one of the 21 aggregated reviews on Rotten Tomatoes has been judged as negative, with the rest positive.

"The Old Ways is the greatest exorcism movie since The Exorcist, do not miss it," writes Michael Talbot-Haynes of Film Threat, which is high praise indeed.

Kat Hughes of THN deems the movie "an absolute must-see," while Ben Robins of HeyUGuys calls the film "a smart, slender little exorcism thriller with plenty of bang for its buck, and a lot to say about cultural and personal identity."

The film's lone rotten review, from Roger Moore of Movie Nation, calls it "a horror movie you watch but don't 'experience'" with a "bland heroine" – though Dread Central's Michelle Swope is among those who has good things to say about the lead: "Brigitte Kali Canales gives a phenomenal performance as the tortured Cristina."

You can check out The Old Ways on Netflix now, and if you're in the mood for a fright, see our guide to the best Netflix horror movies to fill out your watchlist.