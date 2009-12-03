The new Don Quixote cast?

In a chat with Collider , Robert Duvall has revealed that he's Terry Gilliam's first choice to play the role of windmill-tilting mentalist Don Quixote in the director's next flick.



However, while Gilliam might have found his man, actually getting him to film the role depends on him also getting his mitts on a budget. "[It would be] totally amazing to work with Terry Gilliam," Duvall says. "But, once again, the money. It’s so difficult to get the money."



"He saw me play a Cuban barber one time with Richard Harris, and that’s what gave him the idea to cast me as Don Quixote."





With the director's nightmarish attempts to film the story of the Spanish adventurer chronicled in 2002 documentary Lost in La Mancha , it's about time Gilliam's dream project finally got rolling again after years of lingering in rights hell.

French actor Jean Rochefort was his original choice for the role, before the actor became ill and the production had to shut down after floods and financing issues.

If Gilliam can secure the budget, and after the reasonable success of The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus we're hoping things look fairly bright, filming would take place in Europe and Spain.

Is this just another impossible dream from Gilliam? Leave your opinions below...