The Medium is coming to PS5 in September with "full DualSense support"

The Medium is on its way to PS5 with digital and physical editions as well as support for the DualSense controller's unique features. We'd suspected as much thanks to a leaked ESRB rating, but now we have confirmation from the studio itself.

Bloober Team's psychological horror game was originally billed as an Xbox console exclusive, launching on Xbox Series X/S and PC in January. But now we know The Medium is also launching on PS5 on September 3. This will also be the first time the game will be available in physical form, and you'll be able to get the boxed edition for Xbox Series X/S as well as PS5.

In a press release, Bloober confirms that The Medium on PS5 will come with "full DualSense support." That means you can expect to feel a variety of different vibrational frequencies thanks to the DualSense's haptic feedback, while the controller's adaptive triggers will mimic the sensation of interacting with various objects and performing different actions. Some games, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, only feature partial DualSense support, so it's reassuring to hear The Medium will be made that much more immersive with both adaptive triggers and haptic feedback support.

If you haven't played The Medium yet, it's definitely one to keep an eye on if you're a fan of psychological scares. GamesRadar's The Medium review isn't especially favorable, but other folks - including our sister site PC Gamer - found plenty to love.

The Medium puts you in control of a spiritual medium named Marianne, who's able to walk around and interact with the spirit plane as well as the realm of the living. Gameplay involves traveling between worlds, investigating clues, and solving puzzles in search of the truth behind the tragic death of a young girl. One prominent mechanic, for example, involves going to the spectral realm to draw power from a spirit well and then using it to power fuse boxes in the real world to open doors.

