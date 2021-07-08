The Medium developer Bloober Team clarifies ongoing projects amidst Konami partnership

Bloober Team is working on two new games that will be "bigger in scope" than its latest release, The Medium.

Studio CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski clarified the studio's plans in a recent statement to IGN after ever-voracious Silent Hill fans began to speculate that Bloober projects archived by the European Commission could be tied to the horror IP which just refuses to die. Naturally, this was spurred by Bloober's newly minted partnership with Silent Hill owner Konami , though neither party has ever said that the IP would make a comeback.

Gawlikowski addressed three projects by their codenames: H20 , which became Layers of Fear 2, as well as Black and Dum Spiro . These are, or at least were going to be, actual games. However, the project descriptions on the European Commission are outdated and inaccurate, Gawlikowski says.

"After numerous iterations of Dum Spiro, we’ve concluded we can’t at the moment deliver it in a form that is appropriately sensitive to the topic and commercially viable at the same time," he clarifies. "In short, Dum Spiro is no longer in active development at the moment. Similarly, the initial idea for Black has also been shelved, and while we’re still developing a game under this codename, it’s now a much different project than what you could read on the web in the past few days."

The key takeaway here is that Bloober Team is actively working on two new games, and neither of them seem to have anything to do with Silent Hill. Gawlikowski says that one is in production while one is in pre-production, and both "are going to be bigger in scope than The Medium."

Gawlikowski didn't specify whether Black is the game currently in production, or how its collaborative projects with Konami – which we know will include new and existing IP – fit into the big picture. But given the timeline and circumstances, it's reasonable to assume that Black, which may have been revived using pieces of the initial idea, is further along than Bloober's first mystery Konami game. In any case, we likely won't see either game in the wild, or even in a trailer, for quite some time.